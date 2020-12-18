Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public to reduce their outings and, when they do go out, to practice simple infection control measures: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask. Be careful when you're out and about, stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Last chance at the Festival of Lights
This is the last weekend of the Iowa Falls Lions Club and Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street’s Festival of Lights display in Foster Park. The tour, which is in its fourth year, features lighted displays set up by area businesses and organizations and lining the circle drive through the park. It will be open tonight, Saturday and Sunday, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The cost is $5 per vehicle.
Pick up dinner at the country club
Pine Lake Country Club will offer a drive-through Christmas meal on Saturday, from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal will be first come, first served. The cost is $15 per meal.
Get your shopping done here at home
It's the last weekend of shopping before Christmas next Friday. Do you still have gifts on your list? Find the perfect item at a local shop. And for that really difficult-to-buy-for person, pick up a gift card or gift certificate from an area business. Shopping here at home helps support your community.
Attend a virtual Winter Solstice service
On Sunday - the day before the Winter Solstice - the Iowa Falls Ministerial Alliance will present a service called “The Longest Night.” It will be “reflecting on life’s shadows and welcoming God’s light.” It will begin at 7 p.m. and is being presented online, on the Iowa Falls United Methodist Church Facebook page.
The service will feature the Rev. Kendy Miller (First Congregational Church); the Rev. Erling Shultz (First United Methodist Church); the Rev. Dave Schwechel (First Baptist Church); the Rev. Jordan Derhammer (Iowa Falls and Alden UMC); and pianist Barb Shultz.
Head out on the rink . . . maybe
The Scenic City Empress Boat Club is making a new attraction available this winter - a landbound ice skating rink. For years, the boat club has been cleaning the ice on the river for skating. This year, Jim Hoffman donated an ice rink that's been set up and on Thursday was filled with water by the Iowa Falls Fire Department. When the ice is solid, the boat club will announce that skating is open. With temperatures below zero lately, that could happen this weekend. Keep an eye on the boat club's Facebook page. Ice skates can be checked out at the Barlow Library (curbside only), and some skates may be available at the boat club.
