Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to open. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend in Hardin County and the surrounding area.
Play Bags at the Moose
The Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls will host a Moose Mania Bags Tournament today at the lodge at 12350 on Highway 65 on the north edge of town. Signup will begin at 4 p.m., and play begins at 5. The cost to enter is $25 per person. The event is open to the public. Find more information on the Moose Lodge website here.
Glow golf in Latimer
The Latimer Golf Club will host a two-person glow golf tournament on Friday. The evening will begin with a meal of grill-your-own burger, brat or hot dog, and sides will be provided for $10 per person. The meal will last from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The two-person best shot glow golf will begin at 9:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per person. Registration starts at 8:30 p.m. Call or text 641-530-2839 to reserve a spot. Find more information on the Facebook page here.
Rally in Iowa Falls
This weekend is the scaled-back Riverbend Rally festival in Iowa Falls. The event kicked off with opening ceremonies on Wednesday. While many events have been canceled, some are still on (or amended to comply with social distancing rules). The fun begins with a pancake breakfast on Saturday, and continues with a golf tournament, reverse parade, fireworks and another pancake breakfast on Sunday. Find the full schedule here.
See a rodeo
4L Ranch and Arena in rural Alden will host a youth rodeo this weekend, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The youth rodeo features contestants that have just completed high school, all the way down to youngsters. There are three age groups: Pee Wee, Junior and Senior. While contestant registration has closed, there’s still time to see the rodeo. Admission to the event is free. 4L is located at 18844 125th Street. Find more information on the 4L Ranch & Rodeo Facebook page.
Cool off at the pool
It's going to be a hot one out there this weekend - temperatures are expected to top out around 90 on Saturday and Sunday. Cool off at one of Hardin County's open pools - in Ackley, Alden and Iowa Falls. Find information about hours and costs here.
