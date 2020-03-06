Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Attend an art reception
The Pat Clark Art Collection has hosted visiting artist Safiya Lee-Evans this week. During the week, Lee-Evans has visited area art classrooms to speak about her work. A reception to celebrate the week and open an exhibit of art by Lee-Evans and area student artists will be held today from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Carnegie-Ellsworth Building (520 Rocksylvania Ave.) in Iowa Falls. Refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public. Lee-Evans work will also be available for purchase. Read more about Lee-Evans and her art here.
Have a fish dinner in Eldora
St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eldora will host a fish fry today, from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for kids age 5-10; and free for kids 4 and younger. Grilled cheese sandwiches will also be available. The meal is available as carry-out or dine-in. St. Mary's is located at 614 Washington St., in Eldora. All are welcome.
Learn about Iowa's Amish
The Hubbard Public Library will host a free program about the Amish community on Saturday at 10 a.m. This educational program, presented by Don and Dianne Kramer of Dyersville, explores the beliefs and lifestyle of the Iowa Amish community. All ages are welcome to attend, and the Kramers will provide Amish refreshments.
Support the Eldora depot
The Eldora Welcome Center and Railroad Museum will host a soup luncheon fundraiser on Sunday, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The lunch will be held at Dorothy's Senior Center (1306 17th Ave., Eldora). There will be several soup choices, cornbread, desserts and beverages. The cost is $8 per adult, or $4 per child age 6-12. Proceeds will go toward restoration of the depot.
Get out and enjoy the weather
The first curbside brush pickup in Iowa Falls is still a month away, but with temperatures this weekend expected to top 60 on Saturday and 65 on Sunday, yard work is an attractive activity. If that's not up your alley, get out and take in some fresh air on a recreational trail (Iowa Falls maps are here), or at a county park (find those here). Whatever you do, try to make the most of the unseasonably warm weather before several days of rain next week.
