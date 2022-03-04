Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 infection rates have fallen to levels not seen since last summer, and the CDC is no longer recommending masks, as long as a county has low hospitalization and infection rates. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend right here in Hardin County. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Kick off fish fry season
Ash Wednesday signals the start of fish fry season. The Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls will serve a fish fry meal today from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal is available through curbside service. It includes fried fish, French fries and baked beans. The cost is $10 per meal. The lodge is located at 11350 Hwy. 65 on the north edge of Iowa Falls.
Strengthen your faith
River's Edge Church in Iowa Falls is inviting women to a two-day conference that will focus on growing faith in Jesus. The event, called IF: Gathering Women's Conference will be offered today from 6 to 9:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will include a livestream of several speakers, breakout sessions, praise and worship. Snacks will be available on Friday, and a lunch will be provided on Saturday. Attendance is limited to 128 people. For $10, a person can access both days of the conference and watch one breakout session. A $30 pass includes the conference and access to all breakout sessions. Register for the conference online at www.ifgathering.com/iflocal.
Attend a cattle show
Ellsworth Community College's Equestrian Center will host the annual Heart of Iowa Blow-Out Cattle Show this Saturday and Sunday. This is the ninth year of the show, which is an official Iowa Junior Beef Breeds Association show. It is hosted by the Ellsworth Community College Ag Department, and Iowa Falls-Alden FFA. In addition to hundreds of animals, the event will feature food served by Iowa Falls-Alden High School's Cadet Kitchen.
Have a pint, talk politics
The Hardin County Democrats’ Pints and Politics gathering is held the first Sunday of every month, always at the River Tap on Railroad Street in Iowa Falls, and always beginning at 6 p.m. The next event will be Sunday, March 6. Guests are invited for food and drink (everyone pays their own bill) and good discussion.
Get some exercise, clean up your neighborhood
This weekend's weather will be the quintessential Iowa March: 60 degrees and rainy on Saturday; 38 degrees and breezy on Sunday. If you can find an opportunity - between the rain and the cold - get out and take in some fresh air. This week has been a reminder of what's to come. And if you do head out, take a bag with you to collect the trash that's been revealed by the melting of the snow. If we each do our part, we'll make our neighborhoods tidier.
