Are you looking for something to do over the long weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of four things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday in the general area. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Check out the Hardin County Fair
The Hardin County Fair is in full swing in Eldora. Head on up to the fairgrounds for amusement rides, games and music. The grandstand will feature the ECIPA truck and tractor pulls tonight at 7 p.m., Jason Brown will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday and figure-eight races will be held Sunday night. Find the full schedule here.
Check out a show
The cast and crew of the upcoming Webster City Community Theatre summer musical are prepping for the final push to opening night. “Church Basement Ladies: A Second Helping” opens its eight-show run today and tomorrow at 7pm.
“Church Basement Ladies: A Second Helping” continues the story of a rural Minnesota Lutheran church and the indomitable ladies who inhabit its basement kitchen. The year is 1969. The world is changing and the characters are changing with the times—at least some of them. One may have to be dragged kicking and screaming into the 1970s.
The show dates are: July 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16 at 7 p.m.; July 10 and 17 at 2 p.m.
All tickets are $15 and are on sale at the box office, 1001 Willson Ave. in Webster City. Box office hours are weeknights from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon. Tickets can also be ordered by calling the box office 515-832-4456, or online at wcctboxoffice@gmail.com.
Check out some playoff softball
After defeating No. 10 West Fork on Wednesday, the South Hardin softball team advanced to the Class 2A Regional semifinals tonight. The Tigers will face Grundy Center for the fourth time this season. The game will be played at the Wilhelm Sports Complex in Grundy Center at 7 p.m. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time at varsitybound.com. The game will also be broadcast live on 95.3 KIFG.
Head out to the trails at Calkins
The weather is predicted to be beautiful this weekend with highs in the low-to-mid 80s, so why not head out to Calkins Nature Area and take in all the amenities. Take a hike to spot birds and other creatures along their trails, visit the Interpretive Center to learn about the local ecosystem or visit the owls, deer and other animals on site.
