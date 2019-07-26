Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of four things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County, and a fifth thing that will require a drive to Hamilton County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Celebrate all things Eldora
Eldora's Pine Lake Festival will kick into high gear today and last through the weekend. Events include Pinestock '19 (a live music event), a 5K, flea market and a full slate of family-friendly activities at the Hardin County Farm Museum's Threshing Day. Find a full schedule of the entire festival here.
Help the Oelmanns
A benefit will be held to raise money to help with the expenses of Curt Oelmann’s cancer battle. The event will be Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m. at The River’s Edge in Iowa Falls (204 College Ave.). It will include live music, a silent auction, T-shirt booth and a free will donation meal. All proceeds will go to the Oelmann family.
Learn about creeks
Experience one of Iowa's amazing habitats - creeks - during a special program at Pine Lake State Park on Saturday. Park Interpreter Jovis Shoemaker will meet participants at 1:30 p.m. near the Upper Lake Boat Ramp Picnic area. Remember to wear clothes that can get dirty. The focus of the walk, which will center on the creek between Upper Pine Lake and Lower Pine Lake, will be on amphibians that call Iowa home. Before the walk, a short identification session will be held to show kids what to keep an eye out for as they meander along the creek. Bug spray is available, but please bring water. This program is free and open to all ages. Learn more about Jovis' events here.
Dine at St. Mary's
St. Mary's Catholic Church in Williams will host a meal on Sunday. Serving will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with a free will donation. The menu includes pork loin sandwiches (prepared by Denny Hanson), potato salad, baked beans, pie and ice cream. The venue, which is located at 404 Fourth St. in Williams, is handicapped accessible and everyone is welcome.
See a live performance
The Morgans, of Kansas City, Mo., will present a concert at Cottage Community Church, on Sunday at 7 p.m. Phil and Pam Morgan began singing gospel music full-time in 1996. Their ministry came to an abrupt halt after an accident in which Pam suffered numerous serious injuries and was paralyzed by a broken neck. Over the period of a year she progressed from being in traction in a rotating bed, to being wheelchair bound, then to using a walker, to finally walking unassisted. The Morgans attribute her healing to the power of God. Cottage Community Church is located nine miles south of Iowa Falls on Hwy 65 and two and a half miles west on County Road D41. Everyone is welcome. A free will offering will be taken.
