Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Support the prom
Help raise money for the South Hardin High School After Prom party by having dinner today. A spaghetti supper will be served before tonight's home basketball game at the school. Carry-outs will be available at 4:30 p.m., or dine at the school from 5 to 7 p.m. The game will . . . The cost of the meal is a free will donation.
Have dinner at the Moose Lodge
The Iowa Falls Moose Lodge will host a fish fry tonight from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the lodge, which is located at 11350 Hwy. 65 on the north side of Iowa Falls. The all-you-can-eat fish meal costs $9 per person, and it's open to the public.
One last weekend of Festival of Lights
Iowa Falls' Festival of Lights will be lit for one final weekend before Christmas. See the light show in Foster Park (at the north end of Dale Drive) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The cost is $5 per vehicle.
Have dinner with Santa
The Alden Fire Department will sponsor Supper with Santa at the Alden Legion Building tonight. The cost to attend is a free will offering. The meal will be offered from 5 to 8 p.m., and Santa will be present from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Enjoy some holiday music and lessons
St. Matthew’s By-The-Bridge Episcopal Church will present its annual program of Lessons and Carols on Sunday at 4 p.m. The hour-long program alternates music of the Advent and Christmas season and carols sung by the congregation with prophecy and Christmas readings from the Bible. The musical selections include works for choir, strings and organ. St. Matthew’s is located in downtown Iowa Falls, on the corner of Oak and Railroad Streets, next to the Highway 65 Bridge across the Iowa River. There will be a festive reception in the undercroft of the church following the program. The event is free and the public is invited to attend.
