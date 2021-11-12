Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Catch some rugby
The Women's Collegiate Rugby Championship's West Regional will get underway Saturday at the rugby pitch in Iowa Falls. Four Division I teams will compete for a spot at Nationals, which is scheduled for Dec. 4-5 at Life University in Atlanta, Ga. Two matches will be played on both days, starting at 11 a.m. Top-ranked University of Northern Iowa will face 20th-ranked North Dakota in one match, and 8th-rated Bowling Green will play 11th-rated Wisconsin Eau-Claire in the other contest on Saturday. Winners and losers of those matches will play each other on Sunday. A match was recently added to the schedule. The University of Iowa will face Wayne State College. That match will take place at noon on Saturday. The Iowa Falls rugby pitch is located on Georgetown Road.
Pick up a pork chop
The Gifford United Methodist Church will offer a drive-up/take-out only smoked pork chop meal on Saturday at the church. The free will donation meal will available to be picked up from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal includes smoked pork chops, navy bean casserole, mashed potatoes, cornbread and apple crisp dessert.
Put your soup to the test
The Radcliffe American Legion will host a soup cookoff on Saturday to commemorate Veterans Day. The public will sample and vote on each entry from 5 to 6 p.m., and soup and sandwiches will be served at 6 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted for the meal. Individuals are eligible to enter the chili or “other” categories. There is a $10 entry fee per soup, and one winner per category. Winners will be chosen by the public. To enter the contest, contact Clay Hinderaker at 515-231-4829 or Heath Stolee at 515-460-6002.
Have a turkey dinner in Geneva
The Geneva United Methodist Church will offer its annual turkey dinner on Sunday beginning at 12 p.m. The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, salads, dessert and drink. The meal costs $10 for people age 13 and over, and $5 for children ages 6-12. Kids age 5 and under receive a free meal. Take out orders are also available.
Pick up turkey in Iowa Falls
The Iowa Falls Moose Lodge will host its annual turkey supper fundraiser on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the lodge, which is located at 11350 Hwy. 65 on the north side of Iowa Falls. The public is welcome. The cost is $10 per meal. Meals are available as curbside pickup or delivery. Call 641-648-3982 to arrange delivery.
