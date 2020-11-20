Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading rapidly in Iowa and here in Hardin County. Restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments are open, but government leaders and medical providers are warning the public to reduce their outings and, when they do go out, to practice simple infection control measures: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask. Here's a list of five things you can do in Hardin County this weekend. Be careful when you're out and about, and stay healthy. And have a great weekend.
Paint a Rock
Head over the the Barlow Public Library this weekend to get creative and pick up your very own rock painting kit. As part of the library's Grab-and-Go craft program for all ages Glennda Metzen has assembled the kits. They include everything you need to create beautiful rocks: rocks, paint, brushes, etc. Mix colors to create any color you want, find more rocks to paint and use your imagination. Call the library to pick up a kit. Quantities are limited, so only one per family. The library is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Curbside pickup only. Call 641-648-2872 for more information.
Pine Lake Wildlife Club Fish Fry
Beat the Black Friday crowds
Avoid those large crowds (especially right now) on Black Friday and head out for some great deals on Christmas items at local stores. Supporting local businesses not only helps your neighbors, but helps the entire community.
Explore at Calkins
The forecast is looking good for late November with temps in the mid 40s to low 50s. Take advantage of what could be the last weekend with above freezing breezes by heading out to Calkins Nature Area (18335 135th St.) to explore the grounds, see the animals and check out the new concrete slabs next to the wetland emergency spillway near the pond. They will serve as the base for our new walking bridge The bridge will connect the west side of the grounds to the east side of the property (otherwise you’d have to jump a creek).
Stay in and stay safe
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Hardin County a great option is to stay in and stay safe. Binge that show you haven't had a chance to finish, read a book, play a game, try out a new recipe (or support local restaurants by ordering pickup). If you do venture out, be sure to social distance, wear a face covering and wash your hands frequently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.