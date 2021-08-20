Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present, and the CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - including Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Sneak peak of area football teams
The start of the 2021 season is approaching for area high school football teams, and Iowa Falls-Alden, South Hardin and AGWSR will hold scrimmages on Friday, Aug. 20.
Iowa Falls-Alden will host Aplington-Parkersburg at Cadet Field, varsity teams, junior varsity and 9th/10th grade teams participating. The scrimmage gets underway at 6 p.m.
South Hardin football will be hosting BCLUW in a scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the high school football field in Eldora.
Fans are encouraged to bring Gatorade in lieu of the cost of admission.
The AGWSR football team will hold a 6 p.m. scrimmage in Ackley versus an opponent to be determined. Entry to watch is a non-perishable foot item for the Ackley Food Pantry.
Attend a silent auction/benefit meal
The Steamboat Rock Boat Club is hosting a benefit for Jason Smith on Saturday, Aug. 21, beginning at 1 p.m. Smith has been unable to work since the fall of 2020 due to cancer. Saturday's fundraiser features a silent auction and meal.
Support the Cadet Athletic Boosters at golf outing
The 2021 Cadet Athletic Boosters Golf Outing will take place Saturday, Aug. 21, at Highland Golf Club (Iowa Falls). A meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. (free with golf enrollment, $10 for public), with the four-person best-shot golf outing beginning at 1 p.m. Cost per team is $160 and teams may sign up now by emailing Matt McNeal at matt.mcneal@gmail.com or do so the day of the tournament.
Organ Recital Series on Sunday
The second concert in the 2021 Iowa Falls Summer Organ Recital Series will be performed by organist Simon Pick on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m. The performance will take place at St.Matthew's By-The-Bridge Episcopal Church (downtown Iowa Falls next to bridge that crossed the Iowa River). Those who attend that are unvaccinated are asked to wear a mask. The concert is free and a reception will follow in the undercroft of the church following the recital.
Listen to live music outdoors
An outdoor concert has been scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at Cottage Community Church. The Farnum Family, a touring family band from the Missouri Ozarks to perform an energetic blend of music and humor, while sharing their testimony of Christ. They play all types of musical styles, ranging from bluegrass to gospel and even western-style tunes. The church is located nine miles south of Iowa Falls on Highway 65,and two and a half miles west on County Road D41. A freewill offering will be accepted at the concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.