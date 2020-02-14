Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Celebrate Valentine's Day
Today is all about love. Whether it's romantic, or a friend, make plans to spend time with someone you love. Head out to dinner, stay in and cook (try one of our Cooks' Corner recipes here), or go to a movie at The Met or the Grand Theatre.
Attend a friendship party
The Eldora Public Library will host a Kids Friendship Party on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. Kids (and their families) are invited to participate in games, make crafts and eat a snack. The event is free and open to the public.
Take in some local history
The Hardin County Historical Society Library is open regular hours every weekend. Look for your family's local history, or learn more about this place we call home. The library is located at 1236 Edgington Ave. in Eldora. It's open Fridays, 1 to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dine on ham balls Sunday
Alden United Church of Christ will host a ham ball and salad luncheon on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, which is located at 212 West St., in Alden. The cost is $8 for adults, and $4 for children age 10 and younger.
Play Bingo at the Moose
The Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls will host Bingo on Sunday, beginning at 5 p.m. The lodge is located at 11350 Hwy. 65 on the north side of Iowa Falls.
