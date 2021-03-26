Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public to be careful when they're out: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask. For those who choose to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend without leaving Hardin County. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Pick up dinner from the Knights
The Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry meal on Friday at St. Mark Catholic Church in Iowa Falls (415 Main St.). The meal will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. and it will be drive-through pickup only on Main Street. The menu includes fish, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw and bars. The price is $10 per meal.
Support Easter Seals with spaghetti
The Pine Lake Saddle Club will host a Spaghetti Supper for the Pony Express Riders of Iowa to raise money for Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside. The meal will be Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Steamboat Rock Boat Club (299 N. 7th St.). It will be served dine-in or carry-out. The cost is a free will donation.
Learn some football skills
More than 120 kids have already signed up a football camp that will be hosted by the Midwest Rampage - an amateur football team - on Saturday. But there's still time for you or your child to participate. The Rampage are offering an instructional camp for kids in grades Kindergarten through 7th on two dates. The other camp will take place on Saturday, April 10. Walk-up registration will be accepted on Saturday, and forms will be available.
Camp cost is $15, and athletes who attend the camp will receive offense, defense and special teams practice. All skills will be taught by coaches and players involved with the Rampage. Both camp dates will be from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Alden football field (east of the elementary school). Athletes should bring a pair of cleats or tennis shoes, warm athletic clothing and a water bottle.
A registration form to print may be found here. Questions should be directed to MidwestRampage2021@gmail.com.
Learn about coyotes, foxes and wolves
Calkins Nature Area will conduct a second Lunch and Learn session in downtown Iowa Falls at noon on Saturday. The first Lunch and Learn was last week. The sessions are held at Estes Park. They're free to attend and the content is appropriate for all ages - especially kids. Guests will be asked to social distance from each other. Questions about the session should be directed to Calkins staff by calling 641-648-9878.
See a local show
River City Kids, a theater troupe featuring kids in 4th through 8th grades, will perform its annual spring show this weekend. The show - "Stories Under the Big Top" - includes 14 separate but intertwined stories. The show will be performed at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Both shows will be presented in the Iowa Falls-Alden High School's Jerene Barlow Auditorium. Tickets are $5 each, and a limited number will be available at the door. Read more about the show here.
Bonus: Pre-order a sweet treat for Easter
Salt & Light Kitchen is offering an Easter bake sale to raise money for the Salt & Light Youth Center, but baked goods must be pre-ordered. The sale will be Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Orders must be placed in advance on the event's Facebook page.
The following will be available for order: frosted sugar cookies ($15/dozen); New York cheesecake ($25 each); lemon cheesecake ($30 each); cherry cheesecake ($30 each); mixed berry cheesecake ($30 each); pecan pie ($15 each); French silk pie ($18 each); banana cream pie ($18 each); and coconut cream pie ($18 each).
