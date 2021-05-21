Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public - especially those who have not been vaccinated - to be careful when they're out: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask if you're in close proximity to other people who have not been vaccinated. For those who choose to venture out, we've put together a list of four things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Celebrate a birthday
The Iowa Falls Elks Club will be holding a birthday celebration for members and guests today beginning at 5:30 p.m. at its lodge (601 Railroad St.). Complimentary hors d'oeuvres will be served to those in attendance and pontoon rides on the river will be held if the weather allows.
Pick up some plants
We're likely past the point of overnight frost, so it's time to get some plants in the ground (or in some containers). Head out to a local plant store this weekend. Here in the Iowa River Greenbelt area you can check out River Valley Landscaping in Iowa Falls, Hobson Greenhouse near Eldora, Andersons Flowers and Greenhouse in Ackley, North Country Landscaping in Hampton and Sonshine Farms near Hubbard.
Don't miss the wildflowers
If planting flowers at home isn't your jam, you could take in the ephemeral beauty of this spring's wildflowers. Flox are in full bloom right now. Head out to Calkins Nature Area in rural Iowa Falls, Pine Lake State Park near Eldora, or get some exercise (and have your breath taken away) with a trip along the Rock Run Trail in Iowa Falls, where thousands of flowers are in bloom (start at Meyer Municipal Aquatic Center on Rocksylvania Avenue and follow the trail north).
Check out a local library
There's rain in this weekend's forecast. If you're looking for some indoors fun, check out a book, a movie or an audio book from a local library. Or, if you're headed to the Barlow Library in Iowa Falls, pick up one of their take-and-make crafts. Find more information and hours on each library's Facebook page or website.
Welcome to the discussion.
