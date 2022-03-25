Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 infection rates have fallen to levels not seen since last summer, and the CDC is no longer recommending masks, as long as a county has low hospitalization rates. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend right here in Hardin County. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Show support for Ukraine
The Zion UCC Church in Hubbard has organized a vigil tonight that will show support and raise money for Ukrainians affected by Russia's attack on the country. At 6 p.m., participating tractors will set up at Van Wall Equipment in Hubbard. At 6:30 they'll begin their parade, moving down Maple Street to the south parking lot of South Hardin Middle School. There, they'll alight to form a peace symbol that will be photographed by a drone above. The public is asked to gather at the parking lot by 7:15 p.m. where a brief service will begin at 7:30 p.m. The candlelight vigil will include music, prayers and a time of silence. Those who attend are asked to bring their own candles or use their cell phones to provide additional light during the vigil. For those who are unable to attend but want to contribute, checks may be made out to Zion United Church of Christ, PO Box 368, Hubbard, IA 50122.
See a musical in Iowa Falls
Iowa Falls-Alden High School will present its spring musical, "Anastasia", tonight and tomorrow at 7 p.m. each night. The show tells the timeless tale of the tsar's daughter, who escaped death during the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917. The show follows her as she discovers who she is in St. Petersburg, and then travels to Paris. More than three dozen students are involved in the production. Tickets can be purchased at the door both nights. They are $5 per person.
Pick up fish for dinner
Pine Lake Wildlife Club will host a fish fry meal today starting at 4 p.m. The meal will be served at the clubhouse north of Upper Pine Lake (32740 210th St., Eldora). It will be carry-out only. Enjoy fish, homemade tartar sauce, French fries, celery, pickles, cheese and rolls for $12 per meal. No extra fish can be purchased, but extra tartar sauce is available, two for $1. Guests are asked to remain in their vehicle to pick up the meal, and please have exact payment.
Compete in a putt-putt tournament
Steamboat Rock Baptist Church will host a Master's Putt-Putt Golf Tournament on Sunday to raise money for a group's trip to California to undertake service projects. The 18-hole course will be set up inside the church. Participants can sign up as teams of four. The cost is $80 per team. A lunch and dinner will be served as part of the registration. Tee times are 12:15 p.m. through 5 p.m. Youth and adults are invited to participate. Prizes will be awarded. Golf balls will be provided and golfers are encouraged to bring their own putter if they have one, but extras will be available. Sign up to participate here.
Catch some basketball
The weather's not going to be nearly as nice this weekend as it was last weekend. But lucky for basketball fans - especially those who cheer for Iowa State - there's plenty of reason to stay inside. The NCAA tournament continues today, tomorrow and Sunday with the Sweet Sixteen. Find the men's schedule here, and the women's here. And if you're in need of snacks for the games, check out our Cooks' Corner recipes here.
