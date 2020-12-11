Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and here in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public to reduce their outings and, when they do go out, to practice simple infection control measures: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask. Be careful when you're out and about, stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Pick up some fish in Ackley
The Ackley Legion members will host a fish fry today. The meal with be served with curbside pickup from 5 to 7 p.m. or until they run out. Meals can be picked up at the east door of the Legion Hall (Mitchell Street). The cost is $10. Guests are asked to have exact change for the meal.
Warm up with hot beef at the Moose
Iowa Falls' Moose Lodge will serve a hot beef sandwich meal curbside tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. Each meal costs $10 and includes a hot beef sandwich, green beans, roll and a cookie. The public is welcome.
Go on a light tour and vote for your favorite
Eldora's holiday light contest will wrap up early next week. If you haven't already checked it out, this weekend would be a great time. Find a list of participating homes and businesses here. Drive through, pick your favorite three, and vote for them at Hardin County Savings Bank or Opalane Boutique - or just enjoy the lights.
Take in the lights on Coyla
The Schwechel family’s annual lighted display - complete with coordinating music - will be lit every evening from 5 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31. The Schwechels’ home is located at 921 Coyla St. in Iowa Falls. At the light show, the Schwechels are collecting donations to the Ruth Project Food Pantry in a box on the front lawn.
Stay home, stay warm, stay safe
It looks like winter will finally arrive this weekend and stick around through next week. There's a possibility of snow tonight into Saturday. That forecast combined with the continued high community spread of COVID-19 means this might be a good weekend to stay inside. Check out a book from a local library, cook up a new meal (use our Cooks' Corner recipes for inspiration), or kick back and watch a movie at home. Whatever you do, stay warm and safe.
