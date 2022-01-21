Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at record-setting rates. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Tour a local pantry
The public is invited to a short program and ribbon-cutting at the Alden Food Pantry on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The Alden Food Pantry Acquisition Team raised nearly $80,000 in two months to purchase the building. And now they're handing it over to the city to own. Saturday's program will include the opportunity to tour the building. Free coffee and hot chocolate will be available.
Watch local tumblers compete
The University of Tumbling and Trampoline home meet will be Saturday and Sunday at Iowa Falls-Alden High School. More than 500 competitors from 16 clubs will compete in floor, trampoline and double mini throughout the two-day competition. Age groups range from under 3 to 18. Saturday is double mini and trampoline with call to stretch at 8 a.m. Sunday Is mats and rod floor tumbling, with a call for stretching at 8 a.m. Cost of entrance is $4.
Get out on a winter hike
This week has been cold, but temperatures are expected to creep up into the double digits (above zero) this weekend. Get out and get some fresh air with a walk in the snow. Check out snowshoes at the Barlow Memorial Library in Iowa Falls, or head out on foot in a pair of boots. The world is a different place when it's covered in snow, and it's worth exploring. Find a list of county parks that are just right for exploration here.
Sign up to make ice fishing jigs
It's not too early to make plans for next weekend. On Sunday, Jan. 30, Calkins Nature Area will offer a workshop about making ice fishing jigs. The workshop capacity is 15 people at a cost of $10 per person. It will run from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the nature center. Register online here, or call 641-648-9878.
