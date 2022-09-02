Are you looking for something to do during the long holiday weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of things you can do Saturday, Sunday and Monday without leaving Hardin County. If you’re looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar.
Farm Museum breakfast
The final pancake breakfast of the year at the Hardin County Farm Museum will be Saturday, Sept. 3. From 7-9:30 a.m., enjoy a menu of pancakes, sausage, fruit and drinks. The meal is served in the barn and cost is a freewill donation. The Hardin County Farm Museum is located one mile north of the stoplight in downtown Eldora (203 N. Washington St.).
First home ECC game
Ellsworth Community College will play their first home game of the season this Saturday, Sept. 3. The Panthers will be hosting No. 3 Hutchinson Community College at Cadet Field in Iowa Falls. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
Live music at Camp Pine Lake
There will be two groups performing live music on the outdoor stage at Camp Pine Lake (23008 W. Ave, Eldora) on Saturday, Sept. 3. From 4-6 p.m. the Briggs Family Band, will entertain with a mix of bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music. Then from 6-8 p.m., Bruce Rieks and Friends will perform a mix of rock and folk covers in addition to regular tunes. The grill will be going with dinner and snacks available for a freewill offering, the music is free.
Fire Convention Starts
The 144th Iowa Firefighter's Convention will begin this weekend with campers rolling in on Saturday. Sunday, Sept. 4 the community is invited to the convention campgrounds. There will be free food, a cash bar and local band One Track Mind is playing. That event is 7-11 p.m.
Pancakes and omelets at Roundhouse
An omelet and pancake breakfast will be served at the New Providence Roundhouse from 7-10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. An omelet will be made with the choice of ingredients. Fruit, pancakes, juice and coffee will also be served. All are invited and cost is a donation to the Roundhouse (104 N. Main, New Providence).
Scenic City Car Show
To begin this year’s Scenic City Car Show, there will be a special cruise – meeting at the Iowa Falls Fareway parking lot between 3-3:30 p.m. and will be between a 70 to 90 mile cruise – on Sunday, Sept. 4.
The 25th Annual Scenic City Car Show will be held on Monday, Sept. 5. Registration begins from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with awards announced at 2:30 p.m. There will be door prices and 34 different categories of trophies, including two “Best of Show” cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.