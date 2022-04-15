Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Commemorate Good Friday
The Iowa Falls Ministerial Alliance will be holding a community-wide Cross Walk on Good Friday (today) at noon. The group will gather at the 1st United Methodist Church (619 Main St.) and carry a cross through downtown Iowa Falls. The walk will stop at various locations to read scripture from Christ's Passion and pray. The tour will conclude at Surls Funeral Home. The walk is open to the public.
Pick up fried fish in Iowa Falls
The Iowa Falls Firefighters Association will host a fish fry today from 5 to 7 p.m. The drive-through meal will be served at the fire station (218 S. River St.). The cost is $15 per meal.
Have breakfast with the E-Squad
The Hardin County E-Squad will serve its annual breakfast on Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Iowa Falls Moose Lodge (11350 Hwy. 65) on the north edge of town. The meal is open to everyone. The cost is a free will donation.
Hunt for eggs at Rock Run
Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street's annual Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Rock Run Elementary School. Families are invited to bring children age 2 years to second grade. Bring a bag or a basket (eggs will be emptied on site). All are welcome. There is no cost to attend.
Egg hunt returns to Ackley
In Ackley, the annual Easter egg hunt is scheduled for Saturday in the city park. The event begins at 1 p.m. for children aged 12 and under. In the event of inclement weather, the hunt will be moved to the AGWSR High School gym. The hunt is sponsored by the AGWSR FCCLA.
