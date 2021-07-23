Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning those who have not been vaccinated to continue to take steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 - especially amid the prevalence of the delta strain of the virus. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Head to Eldora for Pine Lake Fest
For the third weekend in a row, Eldora will host a celebration. This time, it's Pine Lake Fest. From a pool party on Friday, to a motorcycle show on Saturday, and a petting zoon on Sunday - and a lot of live music - there are activities to interest all ages. Find a full schedule of events here.
Step back in time on the farm
The Hardin County Farm Museum will host a two-day threshing and power show Saturday and Sunday at the museum north of Eldora. The event is being held in conjunction with Pine Lake Festival. It will include breakfast served 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, ongoing activities 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for all ages, a hymn sing on Saturday, cowboy church on Sunday, and a threshers meal fundraiser on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find a more detailed schedule here.
Take in some world-class music
The Iowa Falls Summer Organ Recital series will kick off this Sunday at 4 p.m., when organist Meghan Meloy Ness will perform at St. Matthew’s By-The-Bridge Episcopal Church on Railroad Street in Iowa Falls. The recital will feature Ness, Minister of Music at Swarthmore Presbyterian Church in Swarthmore, Penn. She’ll be joined by her husband Scott Ness who is a cellist, and her mother in-law, Eileen Ness, who is also a concert organist. The concert will be followed by a reception in the undercroft of the church where the audience may greet the artists and have light refreshments. The program is free and the public is encouraged to attend.
Head to an outdoor concert
Headin' Home Quartet will perform an outdoor concert of southern gospel music at Cottage Community Church on Sunday at 6 p.m. Guests should plan to take a lawn chair. The Headin' Home Quartet was formed in 2001 by members of the First Baptist Church of Colfax, Iowa. Cottage Community Church is located nine miles south of Iowa Falls on Highway 65 and two and a half miles west on County Road D41. Everyone is welcome.
Get ready for RAGBRAI
If you live along RAGBRAI's route through Hardin County, or in one of the towns it will pass through next Tuesday or Wednesday, this weekend is a great time to prepare. Organizers are expecting upwards of 25,000 visitors. Why not mow the lawn, pull some weeds and spruce up the place a little bit. Download a guide to the events planned for the riders here, and if you live in town, find information about what to expect and how to prepare here. Let's put our best foot forward!
