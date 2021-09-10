Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Get the first glimpse at new public art
The public is invited to the unveiling of a student-designed sculpture in Iowa Falls’ Linear Park on Saturday. The event is scheduled will begin at 10:30 a.m. The newest sculpture was designed by former Iowa Falls-Alden student Owen Renaud when he was enrolled at Riverbend Middle School. The piece is called “Who WE Are, IOWA.” It will be installed along Foster Boulevard, where three other student-designed sculptures currently sit. The public is invited to attend the free event.
Pick (or make) a winning salsa
The Eldora Community Garden will host a salsa cook-off on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Put your homemade salsa to the test. Not a cook? Put your tastebuds to the test and vote for your favorite salsa. There is no entry fee for cookoff participants, but those who compete are asked to help volunteers harvest for the Pine Lake Food Shelf, or pull a few weeds while you’re at the garden. Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Hardin County, tables at the event will be set up outdoors in a self-serve manner with individual utensils for each person. Hand-washing will be required upon entry and masks are to be worn while you are gathering food. The winner will earn bragging rights and a personalized Championship Wooden Spoon. The Eldora Community Garden is located at 787 4th Ave. Find more information here.
Visit a farm
Barn Stahl Farm in Grundy County will open for the season on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The farm, located at 16519 185th St. in rural Wellsburg, offers a variety of activities for families and individuals of all ages. A petting zoo, which charges $8 per person for anyone over the age of 2 (under 2 is free), has dozens of animals on display, including a zebra, bison, capybara, porcupine and camel. The farm also offers a corn maze, pumpkin patch and other games and activities. Find more information on the farm's website.
Join a church picnic
Washington Reformed Church in Ackley will host a worship service and picnic at Prairie Bridges Park Back Forty Shelter House on Sunday. Worship will begin 10 a.m. and the picnic will begin at 11:30, rain or shine. The meal will include hot dogs, chips, watermelon and cookies. Bring a lawn chair. All are welcome.
Participate in a final show of the year
The Pine Lake Saddle Club will host its last fun show of the year on Sunday at 1 p.m. The show will be held at the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Eldora. There will be a variety of classes and game events for all ages. Find more information on the saddle club's Facebook page here.
(0) comments
