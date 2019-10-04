Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Support Hubbard's Big Green
Hubbard’s Big Green, a nonprofit organization, will host its annual fall sale on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon at the shelter house at the Hubbard Park. Included in the sale will be baked items, crocheted and knitted dishcloths, crafts, fall decorations and day lilies.
Warm up with soup in Iowa Falls
Church of the Open Bible will host an all-you-can-eat soup supper on Saturday, from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu includes salad bar, crackers, desserts and beverages. The soups featured are Bob's Famous Chicken Noodle, Jennifer's Yummy Broccoli Cheese and other family favorites. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for kids ages 5-11. Take-out is also available. Church of the Open Bible is located on the corner of College and Estes St. in Iowa Falls.
Check out some chili
Prairie Bridges Park will host a chili cookoff contest on Saturday. Serving will begin at 5:30 p.m. near the stage, and will continue until all of the chili is gone. The cost is $6 for a bowl, which can be refilled. Cups, spoons, napkins and crackers will be provided. For an extra charge, guests can buy cinnamon rolls, grilled cheese sandwiches and hot dogs. Find more information about the competition here.
Celebrate fall at a harvest festival
The Hardin County Farm Museum will host a Harvest Festival on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fun will kick off with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. (the cost is a free will donation). The Preachers' Daughters musical group will perform in the Ellis Country Church from 10 to 11 a.m. A noon harvest meal will be served in the barn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a cost of $10 per person. And the Iowa Barn Quilt Guy, Danny Steiber, will speak about barn quilts and their connection to the Underground Railroad at 1 p.m. Throughout the day, enjoy ear corn picking and shelling, corn stalk shredding, machinery displays, plowing, a petting barn, wagon rides, pedal tractors, toys, a vintage quilt display and the farm store gift shop. The Hardin County Farm Museum is located at 203 N. Washington St. one mile north of the stoplight in downtown Eldora. Find more information about the festival here.
Have breakfast with firefighters
The Iowa Falls Fire Department will host a fundraiser breakfast on Sunday, from 7 a.m. to noon at the fire station. The cost to eat pancakes is a free will donation. The department will also offer fire truck rides for all ages. The station is located at 218 S. River St.
