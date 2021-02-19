Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public to reduce their outings and, when they do go out, to practice simple infection control measures: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask. Be careful when you're out and about, stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Fish fry season begins
The Lenten season is here, and with it comes the tradition of the Friday night fish fry. The Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls will offer a curbside fish fry meal today from 5 to 7 p.m. Each meal costs $10 and it includes fish, french fries, baked beans, coleslaw and a cookies. The meal is open to the public.
Support the E-Club
The E-Club, which provides funding for Ellsworth Community College athletic scholarships, will host a fundraiser meal on Saturday in lieu of its traditional wild game feed. The drive-thru dinner of pulled pork and all the fixings will last from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or until food runs out). Presale tickets are available, or drive up and have a meal brought out to your vehicle. The cost is $10 per meal. Raffle tickets will also be available for sale, one for $10 or three for $20.
Have breakfast with the Kiwanis
The Eldora Kiwanis will host a drive-through brunch fundraiser on Sunday at Dorothy’s Senior Center (1306 17th Ave., Eldora), from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage links and pancakes. The cost is a free will donation. Proceeds from the meal will support projects in the community, including South Hardin High School scholarships, the local Boy Scouts, Camp Creamery and more.
Pick up some barbecue
Geneva Methodist Church will host a drive-through winter barbecue meal on Sunday at 12 p.m. The menu includes smoked pork loin sandwiches, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, applesauce, pasta salad and a frosted sugar cookie. The meal is being served drive-through. It costs $10 per plate; children 5 and under eat free. The church is located at 603 Front St., in Geneva.
It's warm enough to get out on the ice
Calkins Nature Area has extended the deadline for entries in its kids fishing photo contest. The new deadline is March 1. Take your child fishing – either on the ice at one of the county’s ponds or lakes, or in open water at a stream. If your child catches something, take a picture of their best catch, and send the pictures to Calkins Nature Area. Photos can be submitted by email at calkins@hardincountyia.gov. Only kids age 15 years and younger can participate. There is no fee to send the photos. When you send in pictures, make sure the child and the fish are in the photo, and add the time and date in the email so Calkins staff know when it was taken. On Feb. 20, Calkins staff will compile the photos and their judges will pick the winners based on things like picture quality, fish size, most unique species, and more. Some participants will receive prizes for their great catches and photographs. The person who catches the best fish (not necessarily the biggest) will win the grand prize at the end of the event. Prizes will not be sent to everyone, only those who receive the highest point totals from the judges. Find more information here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.