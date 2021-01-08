Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public to reduce their outings and, when they do go out, to practice simple infection control measures: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask. Be careful when you're out and about, stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Hit the ice
Cold weather has frozen ponds and rivers across northern Iowa, including the Iowa River in Hardin County. The Scenic City Empress Boat Club in Iowa Falls is again offering ice skating on the river this year, as well as on a landbound skating rink for children. Ice skates can be checked out from the Barlow Library in Iowa Falls, but checkout is done curbside only. Call the library at 641-648-2872 to arrange pickup of skates. Hours today are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. In addition, when the boat club building is open a limited number of skates are available for use. Watch the Scenic City Empress Boat Club Facebook page and the Winter Rec Fest Facebook page for updates.
Pick up a make-at-home craft
The Barlow Memorial Library is offering a take-and-make craft for children and their families right now. The craft - assembled by local artist Glennda Metzen - is a create-your-own-mask. The kit includes one cotton face mask, one fabric marker, beads, jewels, thread, super glue, glitter glue and a sewing needle. Decorate your own face mask. Kits are available for adults and children. Call the library at 641-648-2872 to pick up a craft, or visit its Facebook page.
Ski at Calkins
Calkins Nature Area in rural Iowa Falls offers cross country skiing when winter conditions are favorable. Skis are available for daytime use at the nature center every day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most of the trails at the nature area are flat ground and they have been groomed. If you arrive and want to check out skis, call the nature center at 641-6489878. The building is still closed at this time, so checkouts will be done at the front door. Kids and adults sizes are available. Find more information here.
Enjoy a show . . . from home
The Iowa Falls Community Theatre canceled all stage productions last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. But that didn't put a stop to all dramatic entertainment. Instead of a live stage show, the theater offered a radio drama - "Zero Hour" by Ray Bradbury. The show, which seven local talents, was broadcast on KIFG Radio at the end of last month. It's now available to listen to online here. And read more about the 28-minute show and how it came to be here.
Cook up something delicious
Recreating outside in the winter isn't for everyone. If you'd rather stay warm inside, maybe this weekend is a good time to try out a new recipe. Find inspiration in our weekly Cooks' Corner recipes that are shared by Times Citizen staffers here.
