Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading rapidly in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to be open in Hardin County. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend in and around Hardin County.
Exercise your right
Election Day is next week, but why wait until Tuesday to vote? The Hardin County Auditor's Office is open today and Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for in-person absentee voting, and it will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters can cast a ballot there or drop off their completed absentee ballots. Election Day voting will happen on Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find more information about when and where to vote here, or watch video of local candidate forums (or read about the forums) here.
Explore the maze . . . if you dare
A Haunted Corn Maze will continue at 15599 185th Street, one mile east of Wellsburg this weekend. The attraction will be open today from 7 to 11 p.m., and Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight. The cost is $7 per person with all proceeds given back to the community. Find more information on the event's Facebook page.
Fill up on treats
Saturday is Halloween, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic's high community transmission in Hardin County, area communities have planed trick-or-treating hours. Residents who don't want to participate are instructed to leave their front porch lights off, and trick-or-treaters are asked to stop only at homes that have a front light on. Find a full list of Halloween trick-or-treat hours here.
Warm up with soup
The Alden Fire Department will serve a chili supper on Halloween night, Saturday, rom 4 to 7:30 p.m. The meal will be served at the fire station, which is located at 1018 Water St. The menu includes chili, potato soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, cookie and a drink. The cost is a free will donation.
Pick up dinner without leaving your vehicle
St. Mary Catholic Church in Williams will host a fall festival drive-thru and take-out meal on Sunday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The church is located at 404 4th St. in Williams. The meal menu includes chicken and homemade noodles, meatloaf, real mashed potatoes, home frozen corn, salad and pie. St. Mary's pickles will also be available for sale. The price of the meal is $10 per meal. Guests are asked to please follow the signs, entering the church parking lot from the east side.
Don't forget to fall back
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Don't forget to fall back and set your clocks back by one hour.
