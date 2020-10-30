This year, a full moon will brighten the night on All Hallows Eve (Halloween), making the evening more scary than usual for those out trick-or-treating. Displays like this one on Park Avenue in Ackley, are bound to appear more frightening as the night wears on.

This will be the second full moon of the month. The phenomena takes place about once every 30 months, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. A full moon on Halloween is even more rare, occurring every 18 to 19 years.