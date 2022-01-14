Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Make the most of the snow
It's a winter wonderland out there. Instead of grumbling about it, make the most of the snow with some winter recreation. Snowshoes can be checked out at the Barlow Memorial Library. The library is scheduled to be open until 5:30 p.m. today, and open again tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but check its Facebook page for announcements about any weather related closures. The snow may also be perfect for cross-country skiing. Skis are available for checkout at Calkins Nature Area west of Iowa Falls. The ski trails likely won't be groomed until Sunday, when the nature center is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call ahead to confirm someone will be there and skis are available (641-648-9878).
Dine with the Moose tonight
The Iowa Falls Moose will offer a fish fry meal tonight. The public is invited to dine in, carry out or pick their meal up curbside. The menu includes fried fish, french fries, coleslaw, baked beans and cookies. It will be served 5 to 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, which is located at 11350 Hwy. 65 on the north side of Iowa Falls. The cost is $15 per meal.
Compete in a snowman contest
The Iowa Falls Winter Rec Fest, which is scaling back its plans this year, is celebrating the first major snow storm of the season with snowman building contest this weekend. Those who want to compete are asked to build a snowman or snow figure, take a picture and post the picture in the comments on this Facebook post. Share the post so your family and friends can like your photo. Winners will be determined by most likes. Awards will be bestowed for Best Snowman (people's choice) and Most Creative (chosen by Winter Rec Fest board members). Winners will receive a $25 cash prize. Final entries must be submitted by Sunday afternoon. Winners will be announced Monday afternoon. Local entries only.
Tour the Alden Food Pantry
The public is invited to a short program and ribbon-cutting at the Alden Food Pantry on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The Alden Food Pantry Acquisition Team raised nearly $80,000 in two months to purchase the building, which it will transfer to the city. Saturday's program will include a few speakers, and the opportunity to tour the building. Free coffee, hot chocolate and cookies will be available. The public is invited to attend.
Catch some youth wrestling in Ackley
A full-house is expected for Sunday’s Curtis Benning Youth Wrestling Tournament in Ackley. Walk-ins will be accepted with all weigh-ins beginning at 12 p.m. Wrestling begins at 1:30. The tournament is open to all wrestlers grade K-8. Medals will be awarded to all places. Concessions will be available. Wrestling will take place at the AGWSR High School Gym in Ackley. For more information, contact Chad Gerbracht at cgerbracht@agwsr.com or call 641-869-5104.
Maybe just stay home?
Yes, the title of this feature is "Get out in the Greenbelt", but on days like today when there's a winter storm warning in effect, it's nice to just stay home (if you can). Don't make plans to travel if you don't have to. Stay safe out there.
