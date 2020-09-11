Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to be open in Hardin County. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend in Hardin County and the surrounding area.
Shop the Geneva Market
The Geneva Market returns Friday and Saturday. The market is held at the Geneva School Grounds (704 Washington St.). It includes more than 100 spaces filled with vendors of antiques, primitives, flowers, boutique clothing, jewelry, body care, yard art, home decor and seasonal items. There will be food available too. Try a sack lunch, homemade pies and bars, ice cream and a plate-sized cinnamon roll.
The market will be open on today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry to the event costs $3 per person, plus one food item to support the food pantry. Children 12 and younger are free. Social distancing and masks will be encouraged. Find more information about the market here.
Pick up dinner from the Lions
The Iowa Falls Lions Club will serve a community meal on Friday, Sept. 11 from 4 until 7 p.m., or until the food is gone. The menu includes a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, chips, a cookie and water. The cost is a free will donation. The meal will be served curbside pickup at the Iowa Falls Elks Lodge (601 Railroad St.). Proceeds will support the Lions' community work.
Cheer for the Tigers
Tonight is homecoming for South Hardin. The Tigers will host East Marshall in the annual football game, with kickoff at 7 p.m. (Find a game preview here.) The 2020 Homecoming Court was announced on Tuesday and includes: Emma Spieker, Garrison Tripp, Madison Maifeld, Beau Butler, Cora Frohwein, Jesse Roe, Nolan Gehrke, Payton Spindler, John Walters and Josie Raska. The king and queen will be crowned during halftime of tonight’s game.
Celebrate fall at Barn Stahl
This week's weather has been a reminder that fall is on its way. Get started celebrating the season by heading to Barn Stahl near Wellsburg. The farm is a popular fall attraction with a petting zoo, wagon rides, games and a pumpkin patch. New this year will be special precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. A new admissions building will separate concessions, and traffic in the concessions building will be one-way. There's a specific spot for purchasing pumpkins and changes have been made to the corn room, ball pit and sand room. Barn Stahl opens Saturday. Its hours this month are Saturdays and Sundays for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $7 per person, with children under 2 admitted free. Find more information in this story and on the Barn Stahl Facebook page.
Enter a drawing, help the foundation
The Ellsworth Community College Foundation will host a virtual gala on Sunday. Proceeds support the foundation and its efforts at the college. Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a two-night stay at the Galena Bed and Breakfast Goldmoor Inn. Tickets are $20 each or six for $100, and are on sale now. Those wishing to purchase the lucky ticket(s) can call 641-648-8576 or purchase on-line at eccalum@iavalley.edu.
The gala itself, which will include silent and live auctions, can be viewed online at www.ecc.home.qtego.net. “Attendees” will be asked to register to view the event which will be hosted by Foundation Director Gwen Groen and Foundation Office Assistant Kristie Nevenhoven. The livestreaming begins at 7 p.m. Find more information about the event here.
