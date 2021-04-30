Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public to be careful when they're out: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask if you're in close proximity to other people. For those who choose to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend - four here in Hardin County and one that requires a drive into Franklin County. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Pick up some pulled pork
The Iowa Falls Lions Club will offer a pulled pork take-out meal today, from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu includes a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, chips, a cookie and bottled water. The cost is a free will donation. The meal will be served curbside at the Iowa Falls Elks Club, 601 Railroad St. in Iowa Falls. Proceeds will support Lions projects and scholarships.
Museum's pancake breakfasts return
The Hardin County Farm Museum will host a pancake breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1. It will be the first pancake breakfast of the season, and the first since 2019 after last year's fundraisers were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The museum is located one mile north of the stoplight in downtown Eldora (at 203 N. Washington St.). There, you can explore life as it used to be lived on Iowa farms. Check out a barn full of relics, a little schoolhouse and a church that was moved to the museum property last year.
The breakfast menu includes pancakes, sausages, fruit and drinks. It's served in the barn and the cost is a freewill donation to the museum.
Celebrate a garden's opening
The Eldora Community Garden will host a May Day celebration on Saturday to kick off the season's open hours. Help prep some of the garden beds for spring planting season and stay for a garden stepping stone craft presented by Emily Herring. The day will also include a free community picnic meal in the new gazebo picnic area. The celebration will be 9 a.m. to noon at the garden, which is located at 787 4th St. in Eldora. Please RSVP if you plan to participate in the craft because supplies are limited. Email eldoracommunitygarden@gmail.com to RSVP. A free will donation for the Stepping Stones would help support the community garden.
Explore the wildflowers of spring
Franklin County Conservation will host several short (1/2-mile) hikes on the trails at Mallory Park Sunday. The hikes will explore an area that was burned last fall. Participants will learn about the life cycle of unique woodland plants and how to identify them. If you plan to attend you're asked to register here. There are five time slots, with 20 spots per slot. Find more information about the hikes here.
Catch sight of migrating birds
Hardin County's wetlands are attracting migrating birds, and low water levels make for excellent viewing. Check out one of Hardin County Conservation's two public wetlands. Both are located east of Iowa Falls. Pintail Wetlands, which includes a viewing tower, is located on R Avenue, about five miles east of Iowa Falls. Legacy Wetlands is located on County Highway D15 east of Iowa Falls. Both have parking available and are open to the public. Read more about the wetlands here, and find information about a recent rare sighting there here.
