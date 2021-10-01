Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Learn about Iowans' contributions
The public is invited to visit a touring display in Eldora this weekend. “It Takes and Iowan” is an educational program created by the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area organization. It is described as a display that brings to light Iowans as leaders in the endeavor of providing food for the growing nation and the world. The exhibit includes interviews and commentaries from Iowa farmers, educators, inventors and agriculture leaders. The display is at the Civilian Conservation Corps/Prisoner of War (CCC/POW) Rec Hall & Military Museum on the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Eldora (409 11th Ave.). It is free and open to the public on the following dates and times:
- Friday, Oct. 1, 4-8 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 3, 1-4 p.m.
Have soup for supper
The Church of the Open Bible in Iowa Falls will host its annual soup supper on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. The dine-in menu includes soup, crackers, dessert and a beverage. Soups will include chicken noodle, cheesy broccoli, chili, potato and other family favorites. The cost for a dine-in meal is $6 for adults and children 12 and older. Children ages 5-11 are $4. Children under 5 eat free. Soup-to-go will be available. The cost is $4 for a 12-ounce bowl, or $10 for 32 ounces.
Dine and dance in a barn
The Hardin County Farm Museum in Eldora will host a Harvest Moon Family Barn Dance on Saturday evening. A fundraiser supper (serving soups, breads and pie) will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. for the cost of a free will donation. A dance will be held in the barn loft from 7 to 10 p.m. It will feature live music by The Vinyl Frontier. The cost to attend the dance is $7 for adults and kids 12 and under are free. All are welcome.
Have breakfast in Eldora
The Hardin County Historical Society's 16th Annual Omelet and Pancake Brunch will be served in person on Sunday at Dorothy's Senior Center from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Omelets will be made with the diner’s choice of ingredients and served by Eldora Kiwanis. The menu also includes pancakes, fruit, pastry and drinks. Proceeds will benefit the restoration and preservation of the Historical House and Library. The cost is a free will donation to the Society. Dorothy's Senior Center is located at 1306 17th. Ave in Eldora.
Tour Iowa Falls' railroad history
The Iowa Falls Historical Society will host fundraiser Sunday to raise money to purchase a webcam, radios and server equipment that will monitor train movements from Mills Tower. The tower, located at 520 W. Second St. on the east side of Iowa Falls, is an electric interlocking railroad control tower from the early 1900s. It is the only such tower still standing in Iowa. The fundraiser will offer tours of the tower, as well as lunch. It’ll last from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $15 per person and that price includes lunch. The tours will take visitors up into Mills Tower and the Illinois Central Depot building.
