Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Have fun at the fair
The Hardin County Fair continues this weekend. Friday highlights include a 1 p.m. Livestock Judging Contest, pork burgers provided by Hardin County Pork Producers at 5 p.m. and JessLee, a former contestant on "The Voice" at 7 p.m. at the Grandstand. Saturday night will feature a doubleheader of entertainment. Mutton Bustin' will start at 5 p.m. followed by the Rogue Rodeo at 7 p.m. Finally, the Figure 8 Races will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. See a full fair schedule here.
Have dinner on the river
The Scenic City Empress Boat Club will host a concert dinner cruise tonight at 7 p.m. Enjoy a peaceful two-hour sunset cruise with musician Crystal Weber and a fully catered meal. The menu includes chicken cordon bleu, potatoes, green beans, a dinner roll and chocolate peanut butter cake. The cost is $35 per person, or $30 per person for boat club members. Call 641-648-9517 to make a reservation.
Explore habitats at Pine Lake
In this 'Jaunt with Jovis' (Pine Lake State Park Interpreter Jovis Shoemaker), learn about the importance of habitats in our natural world. Meet at the Upper Lake Boat Ramp Picnic area at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday for this event. The group will start with a discussion about habitat before playing a habitat-related game. After the game, hike down the Pine Lake bike trail to observe different habitats found within the park. The event is free and open to all ages.
Get wild at the Bootlegger's Ball
Spend the weekend wearing costumes, touring Iowa Falls and dancing during the 3rd Annual Bootlegger's Ball. Festivities begin Saturday at noon with lunch and the Princess Café and shopping on Washington Avenue. From 7 to 11 p.m. enjoy a ball at the Scenic City Empress Boat Club. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. The group will tour the Metropolitan Opera House Sunday at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch at Chuong Garden and a 2 p.m. cruise on the Empress.
Enjoy the summer weather
The forecast calls for warm temperatures and sunny skies all weekend long, so get outside and enjoy it while you still can. Head to the local pool, bust out the bicycles or head out to the river for some water sport fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.