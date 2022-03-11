Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 infection rates have fallen to levels not seen since last summer, and the CDC is no longer recommending masks, as long as a county has low hospitalization rates. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend right here in Hardin County. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Meet an Iowa artist
Megan Hammer, a fiber artist from Urbandale, will share her art with Hardin County as this year’s Pat Clark Art Collection visiting artist. Hammer creates felted wool artwork that embraces the textures of nature. The Friends of the Pat Clark Art Collection will host an opening reception at the Carnegie-Ellsworth Building today from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The exhibit will feature Hammer’s work, as well as art by local students.
Catch the dance team in action
The Iowa Falls-Alden Dance Team will present its 2022 spring show and fundraiser meal on today at the high school. The meal will be served in the high school student center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and must be purchased in advance. The spring show will begin at 7 p.m. in the gym. Tickets to the show are $5 per person and can be purchased in advance tonight (while seating is still available). Tickets can be purchased at the Thrivent office in downtown Iowa Falls during business hours. The office is located at 602 Washington Ave.
Watch some barrel racing
The Ellsworth College Equestrian Center in Iowa Falls will host barrel racing Saturday and Sunday this weekend. The Pop-Up Jackpot Junkie Barrel Race will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday with pee wee barrels, followed by open/youth/adults/masters. On Sunday, pee wee barrels start at 10:30 a.m., with open/youth/adult/masters at 11 a.m. Find more information here.
Check out a nut fry in Union
The Union Hills Golf Course will host the fifth annual Nut Fry on Saturday. Doors open at 4 p.m., and the meal will last from 5 to 8. Guests will enjoy dinner, drinks and all-you-can-eat Rocky Mountain oysters. The cost of the meal is $20 per person. A live raffle is planned; tickets are $1 each. Tickets are available at the door, or call Landon Faris at 641-485-9269 or Cory Haywood at 641-750-0987. Union Hills Golf Course is located at 601 Chapin St. in Union.
Set your clocks ahead one hour
We've got good news and bad news. The bad news is you'll lose an hour when you set your clocks ahead by one hour for the start of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday. The good news is that means more daylight in the early evening hours. Spring is on its way.
