Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of four things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County, and one that requires a drive north. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Hear about D.C.'s unseen world
This year's Republican sweet corn feed will feature guest speaker Matthew G. Whitaker, the former acting U.S. Attorney General. The doors to the event, which is a fundraiser for the Hardin County Republicans, will open at 5 p.m. today at The Shed (1813 3rd St. Pl. in Eldora). Family entertainment, including Hanson Family Jugglers, will begin at 5:15. The meal will include Iowa sweet corn and pork loin on a stick. The cost is $15 per person, or $25 per couple. Kids eat free. Pre-purchase tickets at Eventbrite.
Celebrate Corn Days in Dows
The town of Dows (located northwest of Iowa Falls) will celebrate Corn Days today through Sunday. The summer festival will feature food, entertainment and games for all ages. Fireworks are scheduled for tonight, and a parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Find a full schedule of the fun here.
Learn to identify trees
It's fun to sit beneath a shady tree on a nice summer day, but have you ever given any thought to what trees surround us? Join Pine Lake State Park Interpreter Jovis Shoemaker to learn about the different types of trees at the park. The session will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Upper Pine Lake Boat Ramp picnic shelter. Hike along the bike trail and learn to identify a variety of trees. The group will take samples of trees to use in arts and crafts later in the day. Bug spray is available, but bring your own water. This program is free and open to all ages.
Shop tax-free
This weekend is Iowa's annual sales tax holiday. Beginning at 12:01 a.m. today, and running through midnight on Saturday, many items can be purchased without having to pay sales tax. Shoppers won't have to pay sales tax on clothing and footwear items that cost less than $100. Check out the items available for sale at Hardin County's shops. Find more information about the sales tax holiday (and which items qualify) here.
Discuss politics over a pint
The Hardin County Democrats will meet for Pints and Politics on Sunday. The informal gathering is held the first Sunday of every month at The River Tap in Iowa Falls at 6 p.m. Guests pay for their own food and drinks, and are invited to talk about politics for a couple of hours.
