Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public to reduce their outings and, when they do go out, to practice simple infection control measures: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask. Be careful when you're out and about, stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Pick up dinner at the Moose
The Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls will offer a fish fry meal tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal, which is being served curbside, includes fish, fries, coleslaw, roll and a cookie. It is open to the public. Find more information on the lodge's Facebook page.
Head out on snow shoes
Last night's blizzard has laid down a new layer of snow - perfect for snow shoeing this weekend. Check out a pair of snow shoes from the Barlow Library. The library is offering curbside checkout only. Hours today are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Once you have the snow shoes, check out a city or county park and take in the beauty of the nature after a new snowfall. Find more information about library checkouts and hours here.
Take in some wrestling
AGWSR will host the Cougar Invite in Ackley on Saturday. Wrestling begins at the high school at 10 a.m. Teams in the tourney include AGWSR, Belle Plaine, Belmond-Klemme, Fort Dodge St. Edmond, Mason City Newman, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, Southeast Webster/Melcher-Dallas, and West Fork. Also in the field will be six ranked individuals, including AGWSR’s three-time State placewinner Trey Lashbrook. The Cougar senior is ranked seventh at 126 pounds.
Masks are required in the stands and while moving around the common areas including the concession area. Social distancing is also urged, with at least six feet between groups. Groups should be limited to households.
Catch a whopper, take a picture
Calkins Nature Area is encouraging you to get outside with your family, and you could be rewarded with prizes. into the action with a kids fishing photo contest. The nature area's kids fishing contest will kick off this weekend. From Jan. 16 to Feb. 20, take your child fishing – either on the ice at one of the county’s ponds or lakes, or in open water at a stream. If your child catches something, take a picture of their best catch, and send the pictures to Calkins Nature Area.
Photos can be submitted by email at calkins@hardincountyia.gov. Only kids age 15 years and younger can participate. There is no fee to send the photos. When you send in pictures, make sure the child and the fish are in the photo, and add the time and date in the email so Calkins staff know when it was taken. On Feb. 20, Calkins staff will compile the photos and their judges will pick the winners based on things like picture quality, fish size, most unique species, and more. Some participants will receive prizes for their great catches and photographs. The person who catches the best fish (not necessarily the biggest) will win the grand prize at the end of the event. Prizes will not be sent to everyone, only those who receive the highest point totals from the judges. Find more information here.
