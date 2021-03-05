Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public to reduce their outings and, when they do go out, to practice simple infection control measures: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask. Be careful when you're out and about, stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Pick up some baked goods
Salt & Light Kitchen, an offshoot of Salt & Light Youth Center in Iowa Falls, has announced it will offer a pop-up bake sale today, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The youth center is located in the former Heavenly's bakery in downtown Iowa Falls, and the baking is led by former bakery owner Julie Bolhuis. Watch the Salt & Light Kitchen Facebook page for more information about today's sale.
Have a fish dinner in Iowa Falls
The Iowa Falls Moose Lodge is continuing its Friday fish fry meals today. The lodge will be serving, fish, French fries, baked beans, coleslaw and a cookie for $10 per meal from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal will be served curbside. The lodge is located at 11350 Hwy. 65 on the north side of Iowa Falls.
Support a new pool
The public is invited to pick up lunch and see the proposed design for a new Hubbard swimming pool this weekend. The event will be Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hubbard Golf Course. For the cost of a free will donation, the public can dine-in, carry-out or have delivered a meal of kumla and soup. Those who attend in person will be able to see pool plans, talk to organizers and make a donation. Read more about the project here.
Get outside
Most Iowans don't have to be told to enjoy the weather we've been experiencing. Upwards of 50 degrees in early March? We'll take it. Now get out there and make the most of it. Visit a city or county park, or head to Pine Lake State Park in Eldora. Walk the trails, ride a bike, or - if it's nice enough - just open the windows at home and let the fresh air in. You'll be glad you did.
