Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Party on the patio
Join the Grace O. Doane Alden Public Library for its Annual Patio Party on Friday. The event will feature music by Aaron McClanahan, beverages by Dome Winery, and beer samples and appetizers. The cost at the door is $25 per person. Proceeds will benefit the library.
Party at the park
Prairie Bridges Park in Ackley will host Park Fest this weekend. The fun kicks off today, and lasts through Sunday. It includes live music, camping, food, drinks, mud races, family fun, and a car cruise. Find more information here, or visit the Park Fest Facebook page here.
Learn about woodpeckers
Woodpeckers are amazingly adaptable. Meet Pine Lake State Park Interpreter Jovis Shoemaker at Lower Pine Lake Beach House at 1:30 p.m. Saturday to learn more about woodpeckers before going on a hike to search for central Iowa's most elusive species: the pileated woodpecker. The hike will follow the loop around Lower Pine Lake, so wear clothes that can get dirty, and bring a water bottle. Bug spray is available. The program is free and open to all ages.
Reunite with Circle C
The Circle C Rodeo Association will hold a reunion on Saturday at Alden City Park. The event will begin at 6 p.m. It is a potluck – everyone is asked to bring one main dish, a dessert or a side dish, as well as their own beverage. Games will be provided, as will karaoke, from 9 to 11 p.m. The reunion will also include dedication of a stone that used to sit at the rodeo grounds and a bench. Both will honor the memory of Circle C founder Merlin Clock. Everyone is welcome to attend the event. If you have a Circle C shirt, wear it.
Prepare to be scared
The Alden Public Library will host a spooky program on Saturday evening. Learn about "Hauntings of the Midwest" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program will take the audience on a grisly journey to some of the most gruesome hauntings in the Midwest. It is not for the faint of heart. The program is free and open to the public.
