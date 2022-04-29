Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Loins with the Lions
The Iowa Falls Lions Club will serve a smoked sliced pork loin sandwich meal today (Friday, April 29). It will be offered via curbside pickup at the Elks Club in Iowa Falls (601 Railroad St.), from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The meal includes a sandwich, baked beans, chips, a cookie and bottled water. The cost is a free will donation. Proceeds will support Lions Club projects and local scholarships.
Clean up in Eldora
The City of Eldora will conduct a city-wide door-to-door cleanup on Saturday from 6 to 10 a.m. Residents are asked to place items at the curb by Friday night to guarantee Saturday morning pick-up. Items not accepted include TVs, liquid paints, household garbage, tires, tree trimmings, lawn material, batteries, carpet, metal and appliances. Appliance will be accepted by DK Custom Cleaning and Refurb, but pickup requires a call to Tracy at 515-269-3166. Questions about the cleanup day should be directed to 641-939-2393.
Pick up lasagna at the Open Bible
Church of the Open Bible in Iowa Falls will serve a lasagna dinner on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal is available dine-in or carry-out at the church, which is located at the corner of College Avenue and Estes Street in Iowa Falls. The cost is $10 per meal. Proceeds will benefit the Children's Ministry Fundraiser for kids camp this summer.
Check out some well-dressed teenagers
Iowa Falls-Alden and South Hardin high schools will host their proms on Saturday. IFA's "Golden Gala" will begin with a Promenade, open to the public, in the high school auditorium at 5 p.m. The dance will follow at the Alden Legion from 8 to 10:30 p.m.
South Hardin's "Rustic Meadow" prom will begin with a walk-through at the high school, which is open to the public, beginning at 5 p.m. The dinner and dance will be held at Timbers Edge Event Centre in rural Steamboat Rock. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and dance will be 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
See a concert in Williams
The music group Higher Power will present a concert at the Williams Methodist Church at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The church is located at 202 Locust St., Williams. A free will offering will be taken. A supper will be served following the concert, with a free will offering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.