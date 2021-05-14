Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public - especially those who have not been vaccinated - to be careful when they're out: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask if you're in close proximity to other people who have not been vaccinated. For those who choose to venture out, we've put together a list of four things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Find a deal at a local sale
The town of Alden will conduct city-wide garage sales today and tomorrow, throughout the day. Free maps of the garage sales' locations are available at Casey's stores in Alden and Iowa Falls.
Catch a play . . . online
Grab your popcorn, find a comfy seat, and enjoy Iowa Falls-Alden High School's performance of "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculation" from the comfort of your own home. IFA students will stream their one-act performance on Zoom on Saturday and Sunday. Tune in from either the IFAHS Cadets Facebook page, or the CadetTV YouTube page. Enjoy some of the Brothers Grimm tales in their original form.
Play in a golf tournament
Pine Lake Country Club in Eldora will host a three-person best shot tournament on Saturday. Play begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $35 per person and lunch is included. Find more information on the course's Facebook page.
Watch a football game
