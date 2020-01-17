Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Have dinner at the Moose
The Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry on Friday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The meal is open to the public, and costs $9 per person. The Moose Lodge is located at 11350 Hwy. 65, on the north side of Iowa Falls.
Catch some wrestling
The AGWSR Cougars will host the Cougar Invite wrestling tournament on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at the high school in Ackley. The Curtis Benning Youth Wrestling Tournament will be held Sunday at the AGWSR High School in Ackley. Weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m., with wrestling starting at 1:30 p.m. Entry is $20.
Make the most of the snow
Today's forecast predicts snow - and plenty of it. Stoke your inner child, and get out there and enjoy it. Make a snowman, build a fort, or go sledding. Snowshoes are available for (free) checkout from the Barlow Library in Iowa Falls (details here), and cross country skis are available for use at Calkins Nature Area (details here).
See a free movie in Iowa Falls
The Metropolitan Opera House movie theater will host a free Winter Rec Fest movie on Saturday. The screening of the movie - "Abominable" - will begin at 1 p.m. The rest of the Winter Rec Fest activities will be Jan. 23-26. Find a full schedule here.
Support Alden Days
The annual Alden Days fundraiser is planned for Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Legion. A meal will be served from 5 to 7 p.m., and a silent auction is planned for 6 to 7:30 p.m. The live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.