Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Get in the holiday spirit
New Providence will kick off the Christmas season today. A special tree-lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on Main Street. Coffee and hot chocolate will be served, music will fill the air, and a Christmas tree in front of BR Designs will be lit. A short program will culminate with the lighting of the tree and the arrival of Santa. Everyone is invited to the Soda Fountain for a soup supper. A variety of soups, breads, relishes and cookies will be available with a freewill donation benefitting the New Providence Pride & Progress committee.
See a free movie at The Met
The Met Theatre in Iowa Falls will host a free screening of “The Polar Express” on Saturday at 1 p.m. Santa Claus will be in the lobby of the theater from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Children are encouraged to wear their pajamas to the theater. The screening is sponsored by Iowa Falls State Bank.
Be a part of Christmas at Calkins
Hardin County Conservation and Friends of Calkins invite the public to Christmas at Calkins. It will be Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Families are invited to stop at a petting zoo, visit with Santa, participate in outdoor crafts and games, and take home mug cakes and snacks. The event is held at the Nature Center, which is located at 18335 135th St., in rural Iowa Falls.
Help a Hardin County family
A benefit meal will be served this weekend to help the family of a Hardin County heart transplant recipient. Brad Kirkpatrick received a heart from a donor on Nov. 22. While the surgery was a success, there have been some medical setbacks. The family, including Brad’s wife Jill Kirkpatrick and children, are traveling back and forth to Omaha and staying in hotels to be with Brad as he recovers.
The benefit will be Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hubbard Golf and Country Club (21251 Hwy. D55). The meal will include pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, milk, orange juice and coffee. The cost is a free will donation. All money raised will help the family with expenses. Donations can also be sent to Green Belt Bank & Trust in Eldora in care of Brad or Jill Kirkpatrick.
Attend a Christmas festival
United Church of Christ in Iowa Falls will host a Christmas Festival on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. The festival will feature music and decorations. The program includes a welcome, organ and piano music by JoAnn Santee and Carla Holt, solos and duets, Men of Faith, and The Voice praise band. A free will offering will be donated to the music department at Iowa Falls-Alden High School.
