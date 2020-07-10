Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to open. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend in Hardin County and the surrounding area.
Check out the new Thrift Store
The the new location of the Church Women United Thrift Store in Iowa Falls will open today. The nonprofit organization's store was formerly located along South Oak Street, under the Subway restaurant. Last year it began fundraising to purchase the building at 825 Brooks Rd. The building was bought, expanded and outfitted, and everything from the old store was moved to the new store in early June. The store offers clothing, home goods, books, toys, shoes and other items that have been donated. Proceeds from sales are given back to the community in the form of grants. The store will be open today and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Customers are asked to wear a mask, and the number of people in the store, as well as the time they spend in the store will be limited. No one under the age of 18 will be allowed in the store. Find more information in this story, or on the Thrift Store's Facebook page.
Celebrate Iowa Falls' new brewery
Timbukbrü brewery will open its new Iowa Falls location (819 Washington Ave.) today after months of renovations to the building on the southwest corner of Washington Avenue and River Street. Live music is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. today. Read more about the brewery and its owners here.
To mark the opening, the brewery (and its sister brewery in Clarion) will host a BRÜ 2 BRÜ bike ride from Iowa Falls to Clarion on Saturday. The ride will leave the Iowa Falls Timbukbrü location at 9 a.m., with stops in Alden, Popejoy, Dows and other spots along the way. Riders will finish at Timbukbrü in Clarion for an evening of music and food. Find more information here.
Have some food, check out a new event venue
Timbers Edge Wedding and Event Centre, a new event venue near Steamboat Rock, will host an open restaurant night Saturday, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Steve Schnormeier and Randy Funke of Center Cut Catering will serve pork tenderloin, beef tenderloin, bacon wrapped shrimp, potatoes, a vegatable, pasta salad, and a roll for $20. Find more information on the Facebook event page.
Play some golf in Union
The South Hardin Recreation Club in Union will host a two-man eight-inch cup tournament on Sunday at 10 a.m. The cost is $70 per team. Call the clubhouse to reserve a car, and find more information here.
Catch some barrel racing
KTK Arena and Productions, located east of Iowa Falls, will host a Barrel Jackpot on Sunday. The arena will open at 11 a.m., warm-ups start at 12:30 p.m., the IRA Side Pot Run is at 1:30, and open barrels are at 2. KTK Arena is located at 23398 Co. Hwy D15, about 3/4 mile east of Iowa Falls. Find more information on the event's Facebook page.
