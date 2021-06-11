Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public - especially those who have not been vaccinated - to continue to take steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Be at the hub of it all
The Hardin County town of Hubbard will kick off its summer festival - Hubbard Days - today. There's a full schedule of activities planned for today, Saturday and Sunday. From the parade and a pedal tractor pull, to a bags tournament and a kids' fishing derby, there are activities for all ages and interests. Find a full run-down of the schedule here.
Bags with a side of seafood
The Iowa Falls Elks Club will host a bags tournament and a seafood boil today starting at 6 p.m. Two-person teams can play with a $5 buy-in. Prizes are available. And don't miss the seafood boil. Find more information here.
Sing along on the Alden patio
The Dr. Grace O. Doane Alden Public Library will host a David Smith & Friends sing-along today from 7 to 9 p.m. on the library's patio. The adults-only event is free and open to the public.
Add color at the library
Iowa Falls artist Glennda Metzen recently completed painting a mural and activity course on the sidewalk beside and behind the Barlow Library. Kids and adults alike are invited to visit the sidewalk, where they'll find chalk available to color the dragon. And if you need a little exercise, follow the path of activities. The mural is free and available to the public.
Cruise the river
The Scenic City Empress riverboat is back in the water and ready to begin public cruises this weekend. The double-decker pontoon-style boat launches on public cruises every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. from the boat club (located at 1113 Union St.). Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for kids.
