Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Pick up dinner in Eldora
The Pine Lake Wildlife Club will host a fish fry tonight starting at 4 p.m. and lasting until food runs out. The cost is $12 per meal and includes fish, homemade tartar sauce, french fries, celery, pickles, cheese and rolls. Extra tartar sauce is available two for $1. The Wildlife Club is located at 32740 210th St., Eldora, at the clubhouse north of Upper Pine Lake.
Catch a local game
The high school winter sports season gets underway tonight with a greenbelt rivalry clash between the South Hardin and Iowa Falls-Alden girls basketball teams. The junior varsity tips off at 6:15 in Cadet Gymnasium, with the varsity to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. High school boys basketball and wrestling events will begin the week of Nov. 29.
Shop a craft fair
Join Ackley’s Xi Zeta Sigma Sorority for its annual Christmas craft fair in the AGWSR High School gym and commons area on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Door proceeds are slated for local causes supported by the sorority. Cinnamon rolls as well as lunch will be served.
Watch a horse show in Iowa Falls
Ellsworth Community College's Equestrian Center will host the ECC Open Horse Show on Saturday and Sunday. The show begins at 8 a.m. and features more than 50 events. Find the full details of the show here.
Start your holiday shopping
If you see Thanksgiving as just a barrier to the December holiday season, don't let it stop you. Get out there and start your holiday shopping, especially in light of the supply chain issues that are sure to deplete and delay stocks of items this year. Read more about how local retailers are preparing for the holiday shopping season in our special Holiday Shopping Guide here.
