Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of six things - one more than usual - you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Catch some live music
Iowa Falls-Alden High School will present a Showcase Night of music today (Friday) at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students. The evening will include more than a dozen performances by vocalists and musicians, covering a wide range of musical styles, from "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," and "Anything You Can Do," to songs made famous by Norah Jones and The Weeknd. The show is open to the public.
See a show in Eldora
South Hardin High School will present “7 Mini Musicals” with performances on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. The show features seven 10-minute musicals, each with its own story and characters. Featured are: Bittersweet Lullaby, End of the Line, On Your Mark!, The Almost In-Laws, Booklovers, Franklin Pierce: Dragon Slayer and Thicket and Thistle's What's your Wish? The show will be performed in the South Hardin High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and $3 with an activity pass.
Have breakfast at the boat club
Hardin County Conservation will host a fundraiser pancake breakfast at the boat club in Steamboat Rock, with the conservation department recently purchased, on Saturday. The event will raise money to fund improvements to the boat club. The meal will be served from 7 to 11 a.m. at the boat club, which is located at 31452 Co. Hwy. D35, at the entrance to Pine Ridge Park. The cost is a free will donation.
Have pancakes, help a local student
Iowa Falls American Legion Auxiliary #188 will host a breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 7:30 to 11 a.m. The meal includes pancakes, sausage and eggs. It will be served take-out only at the legion (709 S. Oak St.) for $8 per meal. Proceeds fund Iowa Girls State and IFA scholarships.
Talk to a city council member
Iowa Falls City Council member Michelle Gritsch will host an informal meet and greet event at the Coffee Attic in downtown Iowa Falls on Saturday, Nov. 6. The public is invited to stop by the coffee shop between 9 and 11 a.m. to speak with Gritsch about city issues. Other city officials may be present, but no names have been confirmed. For more information, contact Gritsch by email at mkgritsch68@msn.com.
Shop the bazaar
The St. Paul Ladies Aide of Buckeye Fall Bazaar will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Buckeye Community Building. It will include a beef burger meal with potato salad and pie. Take-outs are available. There will be baked goods and crafts as well. No early sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.