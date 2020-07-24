Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to open. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend in Hardin County and the surrounding area.
Find some fresh produce at the market
The Iowa Falls Farmers' Market is open every Saturday, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The market, which usually includes tables selling produce, flowers and baked goods, is located at the northeast corner of Estes park in downtown Iowa Falls, near the intersection of Rocksylvania Avenue and Stevens Street.
Have some fun at a festival
This weekend is Eldora's Pine Lake Festival. While the event - like many this summer - had to be scaled back and changed to align with public health guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, there are still activities planned throughout the weekend. Join in a virtual 5K, chalk the sidewalks of Eldora, participate in a reverse parade and check out the garage sales around town. Find more information in this story or on the festival's Facebook page.
Check out some motorcycles
The Pine Lake Festival Motorcycle Show, which last year was held in Eldora as part of the festival that's this weekend, is moving to Steamboat Rock this year to accommodate the 200 motorcycles that are expected. The show will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and promises to delight every motorcycle fan. Find more information about the show in this story or on the event's Facebook page.
Tube the Iowa River
It's going to be another warm weekend with temperatures forecast to top out around 90. Head out on the Iowa River with help from Scenic City Tubes. The business, which is based in Iowa Falls, will provide transportation (and, if needed, tubes) for clients to float down the river. Read more about the business in this story, or visit its Facebook page.
Catch a concert outside
The Bearcat Pickers will perform an outdoor concert at Cottage Community Church on Sunday at 6 p.m. Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the audience will sit in their vehicles to watch the concert. The Bearcat Pickers are a small-town bluegrass band. They like playful, fun, upbeat music. Cottage Community Church is located nine miles south of Iowa Falls on Highway 65, and two and a half miles west on D41. A free will offering will be taken.
