Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning those who have not been vaccinated to continue to take steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 - especially amid the prevalence of the delta strain of the virus. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
See a movie on the big screen
The Met Theatre in Iowa Falls, which closed in November amid a surge in coronavirus cases and a shortage of movie releases, will reopen to moviegoers today. The theater will screen "F9: The Fast Saga" at 7 p.m. today. Find future show dates and times on the Met Theatre's website.
Rally in Iowa Falls
The Fourth of July is near, which means Riverbend Rally is here. This year, the Iowa Falls festival will begin today with the carnival, Bill Riley Memorial Bike Ride and Opening Ceremonies. It'll continue through Sunday with all of the favorite events - a 5K run, music in the park, the Bill Riley Talent Show, a fishing derby, flight breakfast, parade, WaterHawks ski show and fireworks. Find a full schedule here.
Have breakfast at the museum
The Hardin County Farm Museum will host a pancake breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The menu includes pancakes, sausages, fruit and drinks. It's served in the barn and the cost is a freewill donation to the museum. The museum is located one mile north of the stoplight in downtown Eldora (at 203 N. Washington St.).
Check out a rodeo
4L Ranch and Arena will host a youth rodeo this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. both days. There will be boys and girls divisions for the Pee Week 8 Years and under; Junior 9-12; and Senior 13-18. Buckles will be awarded for first place in each event. 4L Ranch and Arena is located at 18844 125th St., Alden. Find more information here.
Cool off at the pool
It's going to be a hot holiday weekend. Why not squeeze in some swimming at an area pool? Find a full list (and map) of area pools here, complete with admission prices and hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.