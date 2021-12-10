Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Have brunch with the big guy
The public is invited to brunch with Santa on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Santa will be at Pine Lake Country Club (22502 Co. Hwy. S56 in Eldora). The cost of the meal is $8 per person and includes eggs, biscuits and gravy, breakfast meats and fruit and a visit from Old St. Nick.
Visit Santa and see a free movie
Santa Claus is hosting regular hours at the Met Theatre in Iowa Falls this month. Santa will be there to listen to children’s Christmas wishes on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. After visiting with Jolly Ol' St. Nick, stick around for a free movie. The theatre will screen "Elf" at 1 p.m. The show is sponsored by U.S. Cellular.
Head to the workshop
Kids in preschool through fifth grade are invited to Santa's Workshop at the Iowa Falls Community Theater on Saturday. The event, which runs from 1 to 4 p.m., offers a visit from Santa, some good food and drink and fun games and crafts. The cost of admission is a donation of one winter gear item (hats, gloves, scarves or coats) that will be donated to the School Nurse's Fund. Masks are encouraged but not required. The Community Theater is located at 510 Stevens St. in Iowa Falls.
Try your hand at Bingo
The Ackley American Legion Auxiliary will host a bingo night on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Ackley American Legion Hall. Bingo cards are $1 per card per round. There will be prizes or cash payouts awarded on each round. Snacks and beverages are available.
Don't miss Santa's visit
Santa Claus is teaming up with Reliable1 to tour neighborhoods in Iowa Falls and Alden to visit with kids and adults ahead of the Christmas holiday. His tours began this week, and they continue on Sunday. He will do a meet-and-greet at the Barlow Memorial Library at 921 Washington Ave. beginning at 6:05 p.m. From there, he’ll go west on Washington Avenue, turning south onto Sarah Avenue before passing the homes along Ellis Avenue. He will turn on to Pleasant Drive then Sunset Drive. Santa urges those who want a consult with him to leave their front lights on and to watch for the Reliable1 truck as he makes his way. He will stop and welcome everyone to say hello. Future tour dates are Dec. 15 and 20. Find more information about the tours here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.