Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to be open in Hardin County. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend in Hardin County and the surrounding area.
Get your dogs tonight
Salt & Light Kitchen in Iowa Falls will offer gourmet hot dog meals to-go today from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 522 Washington Ave. Each gourmet dog days combo costs $8 and includes a gourmet dog, chips and a cookies. Gourmet dogs include: Sloppy J dog; BBQ Pork dog; Mac n Cheese dog; Chili dog; American dog; and Taco dog. A kids combo will also be available for $5. It includes a kids hot dog, chips and a cookie. Find more information (and details about the menu) here.
Car show and a grill out
The Scenic City Cruisers' Labor Day car show has been canceled, but the club will host a small-scale Car Show and Grill Out today starting at 5 p.m. It will be held in the Iowa Falls HyVee parking lot along South Oak Street. Each meal will include a hot dog, chips and a soda. The cost is a free will donation. Proceeds will benefit the Iowa Falls Lions Club Food Drive.
See a local game
The football teams at Hardin County's three high schools - Iowa Falls-Alden, South Hardin and AGWSR - will compete on the gridiron tonight, and all will play on their home fields. Kickoff for the IFA and SH games is 7:30 p.m., and AGWSR will start at 7. Find previews of the IFA game, the SH game and the AGWSR game on the TC website. And if you plan to attend, don't forget your mask.
Get ice cream at the fairgrounds
The Franklin County Fair Board has announced that it will be selling Franklin County Fair Ice Cream, drive-through style, on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m., or until all of the ice cream is gone. The proceeds from this sale will go toward the upkeep of the buildings on the fairgrounds, specifically Pleasant Hill.
Enjoy summer's last weekend
Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer. This summer - like so many things this year - has been different. But that doesn't mean you can't mark its end. Have a cookout at home for just your family, head to a county or city park or a recreational trail to get some outdoor exercise, or find one last summer read at a local library. Whatever you do, keep it safe - follow social distancing recommendations, and wear a face-covering if you're going to be around other people. If you do plan to gather with others, keep your group small and stay outside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.