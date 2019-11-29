Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Let the lights guide you
Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street and Iowa Falls Lions & Leo Club’s Festival of Lights will be back for a fourth consecutive year, in time for the holidays. The lighted tour is set up in Foster Park (at the north end of Dale Drive in Iowa Falls). This year’s festival will open to visitors today, and it will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. until Christmas. The dates are Nov. 29 and 30, and Dec. 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22. This cost is $5 per vehicle.
Fuel up before you shop
Salt & Light Outreach Ministries will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, from 8 to 11 a.m. at its Youth Center in downtown Iowa Falls (522 Washington Ave.). Fill up before getting out to shop Small Business Saturday. The menu will include homemade buttermilk pancakes, sausage links and egg bake. The cost is a free will donation.
Find a unique gift
The sixth annual Vendor Fair will be Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Iowa Falls. The fair will feature 30 vendors and crafters. It is planned to coincide with Shop Small Saturday events in downtown Iowa Falls. The event is open to all ages and admission is free. Lunch will also be available.
See a free movie in Iowa Falls
The Met Movie Theatre in Iowa Falls will screen "The Polar Express" for free at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. The movie screening is being sponsored by Iowa Falls State Banks.
Celebrate the season on the square
On Sunday, the Eldora community will host a Christmas Festival on the square with a ceremonial tree lighting. Activities will include Santa at the Courthouse, open stores, pop-up shops, a bake sale, care packages for vets, and surrey rides around the square. The Historical House will be decorated for family photos (bring your camera), and Ashley Grego Photography will offer mini holiday photo sessions at A Cut Above Salon. A screening of “The Polar Express” will begin at 3 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, and Hardin County Savings Bank will host Bingo. Enjoy drinks at Love-a-Latte and soups and sandwiches by Sam Estes. There will also be live music, caroling and gift wrapping at Opalane. Activities will begin at 1 p.m. and last through 6 p.m.
