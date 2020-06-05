Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa, restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to open. Still, public health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. If you can't social distance, wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up four ideas for things to do this weekend without leaving Hardin County.
Fish for free
Today marks the start of free fishing weekend in Iowa, so get out there and catch a big one. Every June the Iowa Department of Natural Resources designates one weekend as "free," meaning Iowa residents may fish without a license or trout fee, but all other regulations remain in place. Free fishing begins today and lasts through Sunday. Those who plan to take part are encouraged to keep six feet of distance between you and other groups. If the parking lot is full when you arrive, pick a different location, the DNR advises. Find Hardin County Conservation fishing locations here, or find a list of stocked lakes and ponds on the DNR's Iowa Community Fisheries Atlas here. Get tips for taking kids fishing here.
Calm your nerves, celebrate state parks
This year marks the 100th anniversary of Iowa's state park system, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is celebrating. Art is part of that celebration. Last year we told you about 20 Artists, 20 Parks, a program that invited artists to create pieces inspired by some of the state's parks (including an artist who created paintings based on Pine Lake State Park). Now, artist Paula Streeter has created free coloring sheets honoring the parks. It's going to be a hot weekend, why not stay in the air conditioning and make your own outdoor beauty with these free coloring sheets found here.
Crawfish for a cause
Head out to the Hubbard Golf and Recreation Club on Saturday for a crawfish and barbecue feed to raise money for Tee Box #7 upgrades. Jake Winter will be cooking his famous crawfish, sweetcorn, potatoes, cajun sausage and veggies. BJ Hoffman will serve up the barbecue. The meal is a free will donation. The event runs from 2 to 9 p.m., and food will be ready around 3 or 4 p.m. Crawfish is limited, so when it's gone, it's gone. Find more information on the event Facebook page here.
Honor South Hardin's graduates
The parents of South Hardin High School’s graduating class of 2020 will host a walk-through graduation reception for any graduating seniors who would like to participate. The reception will follow social distancing guidelines, with graduates setting up tables throughout the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Eldora. It'll be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. All are welcome. Find more information on the event Facebook page here.
Clean up your yard
Hey Iowa Falls residents, yard looking a little rough? Collect your brush, and instead of starting a controlled burn, set it out at your curb for the citywide curbside brush pickup that will begin Monday. Residents are asked to have brush out by their curbs (not in the streets) by 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will begin on the west side of town and work their way east until all brush has been collected. Each residence is allowed two bundles of brush. Do not tie bundles together, but do stack them neatly. Find more information about the curbside pickup on the city's website.
