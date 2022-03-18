Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 infection rates have fallen to levels not seen since last summer, and the CDC is no longer recommending masks, as long as a county has low hospitalization rates. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend right here in Hardin County. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Take in some softball
Ellsworth Community College softball hosted its first home doubleheader on Thursday and will continue its homestand with six more games at Legion Field. Catch the Panthers today when they play Dakota College at 1/3 p.m., or Sunday/Monday when they play NIACC. Sunday’s games are at 12/2 p.m. Spring ECC games are free to attend.
Pick up a fried fish meal
The Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls will serve a fish fry meal on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal is available through curbside service. It includes fried fish, French fries and baked beans. The cost is $10 per meal. The lodge is located at 11350 Hwy. 65 on the north edge of Iowa Falls.
Test your trivia knowledge
The annual Trivia Night hosted by the Hardin County Home Educators will be held at the Quakerdale Broer Center Gym in New Providence on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Teams may have a maximum of eight members. Don't have a team? Show up and join others to make one. Registration fees are $10 per person ($5 for youth in grades 5-12). No electronic devices may be used during competition. Cash prizes will be given for the first three winning teams in each division, and door prizes will be drawn throughout the evening. A meal of beef burgers, pies and bars will be available for purchase starting at 5:30 p.m. Other snacks and beverages will also be available for sale throughout the evening. All proceeds to go the HCHE Scholarship fund. Call Genya Clemons for more information. 641-640-2475.
Have brunch at the Legion
The Radcliffe American Legion will host brunch on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, hashbrowns, french toast, muffins and chicken and noodles. Beverages include orange juice, milk and coffee. The cost is a free will donation. The meal is served at the legion, which is located at 115 Isabella St. All are welcome.
Help send kids to summer camp
Little Rock Ministry will host a brunch on Sunday to help send kids to summer camp. The brunch, serving made-to-order omelets, pancakes, fruit and beverages, will be offered at Dorothy's Senior Center in Eldora (1306). It will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is a free will donation.
