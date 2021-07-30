Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present, and spreading at a higher rate in Iowa and in Hardin County. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of high transmission - including Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Float in Ackley
The Ackley Municipal pool will host Friday Night Float Night today. The event will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and a freewill donation will be accepted (no passes). Root beer and strawberry floats will be served. All proceed will go toward the Ackley Pool Betterment Group. Supervision is required for all children under 13, and all pool rules will be enforced.
Catch a ride on the Empress
The Scenic City Empress in Iowa Falls is still offering public cruises every Saturday and Sunday. They leave at 2 p.m. from the Boat Club at 1113 Union St. No reservations are required. The cost to cruise on the Empress is $8 for adults and $5 for children.
Get your car washed
The Osceola Raiders 4-H group will host a car wash in Ackley on Saturday. The event will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Ackley (716 3rd Ave). A freewill donation will be accepted.
Try out two-wheeled transportation
RAGBRAI's pass through an area is usually preceded and followed by an increased interest in bicycling. And there's no wonder why - after watching so many people having such a great time on two wheels, we should all give it a whirl. And you can - for free - at the Barlow Memorial Library in Iowa Falls. The library offers bicycles for check-out to anyone who has an Iowa Falls library card. There are a variety of sizes and types of bicycles available. Find more information about the Book-A-Bike program here.
Take a breather
It's been a whirlwind of a summer, and this month especially has been a big one with Riverbend Rally, the Hardin County Fair, Iowa's Ride, Radcliffe Days, Pine Lake Festival and RAGBRAI's pass through the county. If you're able, take the weekend to recharge and recover. The weather will be cooler - why not take a walk outside? Or head to a local park. If inside is more your speed, catch up with the Olympics on TV, or check out a book or a movie from your local library.
